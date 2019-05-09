Riverchase Women’s Club holds year-end meeting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liesa Pitts, Riverchase Women’s Club Georgie Fickling, Riverchase Women’s Club scholarship recipient from Spain Park High School, and her parents, Tom and Susan Fickling

Riverchase Women’s Club hosted its last meeting for this year on May 3 at Riverchase Country Club, honoring some special guests.

The club’s last meeting is dedicated each year to highlighting and honoring some of the charities they support with monetary donations and, for the second year, honoring a Spain Park High School senior with a scholarship.

Georgie Fickling, accompanied by her parents Tom and Susan Fickling, was the senior recipient from Spain Park. She was chosen for her academic and community service achievements.

Greg Bishop spoke to the club about Hoover Helps and Neighborhood Bridges, which he and his wife, Donna, started in an effort to reach children in the Hoover school system with food, clothing and other essentials. The number of children they have helped in coordination with the schools has grown tremendously since its inception. More information can be accessed through hooverhelps@gmail.com and neighborhoodbridges.org.

Riverchase Women’s Club has had a very long relationship with Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama (ACA) and continues to fundraise for them. Unless U is a new addition to Riverchase Women’s Club and a special one, committed to serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families through continuing education, life skills and social skills.

The Riverchase Women’s Club presented donations to each of these organizations.

The meeting closed with the recognition of the new executive board and the anticipation of the 2019-2020 calendar year.

Submitted by Liesa Pitts, Riverchase Women’s Club