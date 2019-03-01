Riverchase TNT consignment sale underway

× 1 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 2 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 3 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 4 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 5 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 6 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 7 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 8 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 9 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 10 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 11 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 12 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 13 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 14 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle × 15 of 15 Expand Leah Eagle Prev Next

Consignment shoppers can visit Riverchase UMC's sale this weekend for deals on everything for their kids, including clothing, shoes, toys and more.

The sale, which began in 1996, takes place in the spring and fall, giving shoppers a chance to stock up on clothes and other items before the seasons change.

Sarah Patrick, assistant director of the Riverchase UMC Day School, said that the sale features over 300 consignors and they expect over 1,000 people to come shop.

Proceeds from the sale go to benefit the Charlie Jean fund — named for a former student at the school who won her battle against cancer — to help families of cancer patients at Children's Hospital with financial needs. Funds also go back to the school and other ministries within the church.

The sale is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. tomorrow, with select items discounted 30 percent off.