Riverchase Loves Art shows off local artists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Women’s Club. The work of 50 artists was on display at the Riverchase Loves Art show.

Riverchase Women’s Club and Riverchase Country Club had the privilege of hosting the 13th annual Riverchase Loves Art Show on Feb. 2.

The club always hopes each year will be better than the previous year in every way, and comments from their artists and patrons indicated mission accomplished! The day had nice weather and good turnout.

With approximately 50 artists on display, old favorites and many new artists, attendees had a wide variety of talent to choose from. Each year, immediately following the art show, the search begins again to bring new talent to next year’s show.

Riverchase Women’s Club would like to thank the artists, attendees, and all volunteers that made the show such a success.

The Riverchase Loves Art show is always the first Saturday in February.

Submitted by Riverchase Women’s Club.