Photo courtesy of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School. HFCR Board of Directors Chairman Dan Sansone and board members Teresa and Darren Hicks at the Rey of Hope Gala.

On April 26, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School hosted its sixth annual Rey of Hope Gala at The Club.

More than 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, dinner and auction in support of the mission of the Ensley-based school, which provides a college-preparatory education to students from economically challenged families through a corporate work-study program.

The event raised more than $524,000. Guests had the opportunity to meet a number of Holy Family Cristo Rey students, who served as greeters at the Gala, and heard about student and corporate partner experiences in the debut of the school’s new video, “Voices of Cristo Rey,” which can be found on the school’s website.

The 2019 Rey of Hope Gala was planned with the help of Auction Chair Melanie Hill and Kathryn Eckert, who created the evening’s floral arrangements. This year’s Honorary Committee were Stan and Sandy Bass, Tondee and Bob Blalock, Lisa and John Burton, Annie and Greg Butrus, Crispin and Jim Cantrell, Brooke and Daniel Coleman, Becky Dunn, Jennifer and Burton Dunn, Kathryn and Doug Eckert, Susan and Kenneth Griffin, Melinda and Joe Guillaume, Teresa and Darren Hicks, Melanie and Tom Hill, Patricia and Joe Joseph, Meg Chren and Seth Landefeld, Janet and Matt Lusco, Jean Morrison, Jacque and Leo Shaia, Marianne and Paul Sharbel and Kelly and Lee Styslinger III.

Submitted by Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.