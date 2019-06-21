Red Mountain Yellowhammers to play at Senior Center picnic

× Expand Courtesy of Red Mountain Yellowhammers The Red Mountain Yellowhammer The Red Mountain Yellowhammers old-time string band is scheduled to play at the Hoover Senior Center's All-American Indoor Picnic on July 3.

The Red Mountain Yellowhammers old-time string band is scheduled to perform at the Hoover Senior Center’s 2019 All-American Indoor Picnic.

The event will be held at the Senior Center on Wednesday, July 3, at noon and should last about an hour, said Tracy Vinzant, the center’s assistant manager.

The Red Mountain Yellowhammers, formerly known as just Red Mountain, is a five-member string band that plays high-energy dance tunes, old-time blues and vintage country music. Jim Cauthen, who plays the fiddle, and Joyce Cauthen, who plays guitar, are Hoover residents and members of the Senior Center. Others in the band are Phil Foster on the mandolin, Nancy Jackson on the bass and Jamie Finley on the harmonica and banjo.

The picnic will be catered by Full Moon Bar-B-Que and include hamburgers with the fixings, potato salad, coleslaw and cookies. The cost is $5 in advance and can be paid by cash or check, with checks made out to Hoover New Horizons.

The picnic is open to Hoover Senior Center members and their guests ages 55 and older. Space is limited to 120 people. Reservations can be made by paying at the Senior Center at 400 Municipal Drive.

The Hoover New Horizons group also is having a dinner and dance at the Senior Center on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by The Larry Albright Band, Senior Center Director Dana Stewart said.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is catering the dinner as well, with a similar menu. The cost is $10 per person. Reservations can be made by paying at the Senior Center. Registration begins June 26 and closes July 19 or once capacity is reached. The attire is dressy casual.

For more information, call the Senior Center at 739-6700.