Pugh awarded highest ACE scholarship by local affiliate

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Pugh. Jacob Pugh at the ACE Mentor Program scholarship banquet.

Jacob Pugh, a Hoover resident and recent graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship by The Greater Birmingham ACE (Architecture, Construction, Engineering) Mentor Program at its annual scholarship banquet, recently held at the Alabama Power Headquarters.

ACE is a local affiliate of a national program that invites high school students throughout Birmingham to participate in the program that offers a relationship with a variety of mentors who expose them to real opportunities in architecture, construction and engineering. The group also works to create scholarships and grants to financially support the continued study and success of graduating seniors.

Jacob, who is majoring in building science at Auburn University this fall, was one of two students who received the highest scholarship awarded by the local affiliate.

Submitted by Mary Pugh.