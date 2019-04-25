Pugh awarded Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Pugh Jacob Barron Pugh.

Jacob Barron Pugh was awarded the rank Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor ceremony on April 7 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood.

As a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Boy Scout Troop 237, Jacob has participated in scouts for 12 years. He has earned 40 merit badges and has held leadership positions as quartermaster from 2012 to present, patrol leader in 2016 and the troop representative for The Order of the Arrow Brotherhood - Greater Alabama Coosa Lodge since 2017. He has also been awarded the Ad Altare Dei – Catholic Faith medal.

As an alumnus of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, Jacob wanted to give back to his former elementary school community. In 2018, he developed an Eagle Scout project that included the design and construction of a maple wood Lost and Found Center for the school cafeteria. The center is a cabinet that consists of a coat rack and 10 compartments to hold a variety of lost items at the school.

Jacob is a senior at John Carroll Catholic High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a John Carroll Ambassador and a John Carroll Campus Minister. In his high school career, he has been a member of the cross-country and the lacrosse teams. He is also an active participant of the Alabama Youth Leadership

Developmental Program, the Birmingham Architecture, Construction and Engineering (ACE) Mentor Program and is a first-degree black belt in tae kwon do and karate.

Outside of his Boy Scout requirements, he has contributed more than 80 hours of service to his community.

After graduation, Jacob plans to attend Auburn University in fall 2019 and pursue a degree in building science. He is the son of Mary and Wesley Pugh of Hoover.

Submitted by Mary Pugh