PoP women’s group serves Community Food Bank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Members of the Women of Worship ministry at the Community Food Bank.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church’s Women of Worship ministry members met at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama on Feb. 5 for a day of service.

They packed a week's worth of food into boxes that will be distributed to families in need. This group of women meets weekly at the church to participate in a Bible study and fellowship.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.