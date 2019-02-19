PoP women’s group serves Community Food Bank

by

Prince of Peace Catholic Church’s Women of Worship ministry members met at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama on Feb. 5 for a day of service.  

They packed a week's worth of food into boxes that will be distributed to families in need. This group of women meets weekly at the church to participate in a Bible study and fellowship.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours