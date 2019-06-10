PoP presents Faith in Action Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Callie Ahearn with her Faith in Action Award.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church recently presented parishioner and 2019 Hoover High School graduate Callie Ahearn with the 2019 Caitlin Sweeney-McDaniel Award for Faith in Action.

This award honors a graduating high school senior within the parish who exemplifies their Catholic faith in action, serves their community and is a well-rounded student. The award was established 15 years ago in memory of Prince of Peace Catholic School student Caitlin Sweeney by her parents, Joe and Cindy Sweeney.

Callie received $500 and a globe shaped award. She will attend the University of Alabama at Huntsville in the fall to major in psychology.

At Hoover High School, she was a member of the Math Honor Society, National Honor Society, a junior and senior class officer, received an AP Scholar and 4.0 GPA award, as well as a community service award. Active with the Prince of Peace Catholic Church youth group, she attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in 2017 and participated in the group’s mission trip to an orphanage in rural North Carolina in 2018. Callie also volunteered with the Special Olympics Alpine Ski Race, Aldridge Gardens summer camp program and taught swim lessons.

Callie is the daughter of John and Kirstin Ahearn of Hoover.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.