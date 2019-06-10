POP Knights of Columbus present 2019 Patrick Francis Werszner Memorial Scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Stanley Stoutamire Jr. (center) accepts the 2019 Patrick Francis Werszner Memorial Scholarship from Veronica and John Werszner, siblings of the scholarship’s namesake.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11537 recently awarded the Patrick Francis Werszner Memorial Scholarship to Stanley Stoutamire Jr. Stanley is a 2019 graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School and will be a freshman at John Carroll Catholic High School this fall.

Veronica and John Werszner, siblings of the late Patrick Francis Werszner, participated in the award ceremony held after the school’s graduation Mass on May 22.

At Prince of Peace, Stanley was president of the student council, a member of the National Junior Honor Society, school choir and band, on the honor roll for seven years and a Duke Talent Identification Program member. He was a member of the North Shelby Library’s teen leadership council and volunteered in their summer reading program, as well as participating in the Shelby County 4-H Club and John Carroll Catholic High School’s middle school soccer team.

Stanley is the son of Stanley and Clarissa Stoutamire of Calera.

This $1,000 scholarship to John Carroll is awarded based upon scholarship, service and extracurricular activities. It is renewable for $500 for each of the next three years of high school provided certain criteria are met.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus established this scholarship four years ago to honor Knight Patrick Francis Werszner, who passed away on September 6, 2015, at the age of 19. Werszner was a member of the POP Council 11537, a 2014 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, a student at UAB and a member of both Prince of Peace Catholic Church and St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Chapel at the time of his death.

