POP Knights of Columbus award 2018 Patrick Francis Werszner memorial scholarship

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #11537 recently held a ceremony to award the Patrick Francis Werszner Memorial Scholarship to Anna Claire Grondin of Hoover.

Anna Claire is a 2018 graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School and a freshman at John Carroll Catholic High School. Veronica and John Werszner, siblings of the late Patrick Francis Werszner, participated in the award ceremony, along with Prince of Peace Catholic Church Pastor Fr. John Fallon, Fr. Henry McDaid and members of the Knights of Columbus Jeff Allen, Tony Phillips and Bill Hodges.

At Prince of Peace, Anna Claire was in the school choir, played volleyball and soccer, was a member of the youth group, a vacation Bible school volunteer and an altar server. Now as a high school student, she continues to be an altar server at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and to play soccer. Anna Claire is the daughter of Andree and Steve Grondin of Hoover and is the second Grondin child to receive this scholarship from the Knights of Columbus. Her brother Michael received the inaugural scholarship in 2016.

This $1,000 memorial award is based upon scholarship, service and extra-curricular activities, as well as an essay contest. The scholarship is renewable for $500 for each of the next three years of high school provided certain criteria are met.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus established this scholarship three years ago to honor Knight Patrick Francis Werszner, who suffered a fatal fall from a ledge at Stephen’s Gap Cave Preserve in Scottsboro on Sept. 6, 2015 at the age of 19. Werszner was a member of the POP Council 11537, a 2014 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, a student at UAB and a member of both Prince of Peace Catholic Church and St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Chapel at the time of his death.

Donations to this scholarship fund are welcome and can be mailed to the Knights of Columbus Council 11537, 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, AL 35226.

