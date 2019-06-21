Police, fire departments to compete in Boots vs. Badges blood drive

× Expand Jon Anderson Boots vs. Badges The Hoover fire and police departments are teaming up with the American Red Cross for a Boots vs. Badges blood drive on July 24. The departments are competing to see which one can get more people to donate blood. Shown here are fire Capt. Scott West and police officer Cedric Acoff.

The Hoover police and fire departments are teaming up for the 2019 Boots vs. Badges blood drive in July.

This year’s event is scheduled for July 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hoover Public Safety Center in Suite 280, located on the second floor of the Municipal Court side of the building at 2020 Valleydale Road.

Members of the public are asked to come donate blood, and the police and fire departments are competing to see which department can get the most donors there.

“Just a little friendly competition,” said Hoover fire Capt. Scott West, the department’s emergency medical services and public information officer.

Last year, the Police Department had 67 donors, while the Fire Department had 36, fire officials said. “It was not very close. They beat us pretty good,” West said.

Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said police are hoping to have another good showing this year. “Hopefully, we will continue our reign of victory over our brothers from the Fire Department,” he said.

West said last year’s event drew more donors than the American Red Cross anticipated, and there were significant wait times. This year, the donation area will be set up in a bigger area, and the Red Cross is bringing more workers, he said.

“Hopefully, we can get people in quicker,” West said. “Less inconvenience for their day.”

People may sign up for a specific donation time online by going to redcrossblood.org and typing “Hoover” as the sponsor code in the “Find a Blood Drive” box. Donors also may call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to set up an appointment.

Blood donations typically decline in the summer months, so there frequently is a critical need then, according to the Red Cross. One blood donation can help save up to three lives, the organization said.