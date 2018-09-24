Pet book authors lined up for 2018 Dog Days at Discovery

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Anna Ibey and her dog, Oakley, search through a basket of toys at the 2017 Dog Days of Discovery event at Discovery United Methodist Church.

Discovery United Methodist Church plans to have its second annual Dog Days at Discovery event on Oct. 27.

The event, which is designed to connect pet owners with businesses and nonprofit groups that serve them, this year will feature authors of award-winning children’s books about animals.

The eight authors scheduled to come are Shellie Braeuner, Marty Crisp, Claire Datnow, Susan Eaddy, C.M. Fleming, Jo Kittinger, Heather Montgomery and Jodi Wheeler-Toppen. Some are from the Birmingham area, but others live in or near cities such as Huntsville, Atlanta and Nashville, said Toni Bird, coordinator for Dog Days at Discovery.

Their books cover many genres, including mysteries, historical fiction, photography, gift books and rhyming picture books, and some of them contain science, engineering, technology and math concepts that are hidden within the entertainment of the book, Bird said.

The authors will be reading their books and signing copies, and their books will be available for purchase, she said.

Dog Days at Discovery, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also will include a pet agility course, opportunities for pets to create art, a photo booth and a pet costume contest. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are encouraged to attend. There is no charge for admission.

Lake Crest Animal Clinic plans to conduct a low-cost microchip clinic, and Mike Shelton, the pastor at Discovery United Methodist Church, will perform a “blessing of the pets” for those who wish to attend.

The event also will feature pet-related vendors, such as veterinarians, trainers, groomers and those who sell pet nutrition products and pet-themed clothing, jewelry, art and other home decor.

There will be dogs and cats available for adoption, as well as food trucks, live music, demonstrations and other activities. Sponsors for the event include Books-A-Million, Creative Dog Training, Dog U Birmingham, Lake Crest Animal Clinic and Patton Chapel Animal Clinic.