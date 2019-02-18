Patriot Shootout of Alabama, charity dinner back March 17-18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Russell Redford. Attendees of the 2018 Patriot Shootout of Alabama. This year’s event has moved to Robert Trent Jones Ross Bridge golf course.

When Russell Redford retired in 2016, he quickly got involved with the Folds of Honor Foundation. With the intent to make a footprint for the foundation in Alabama, the first Patriot Shootout of Alabama was born in 2017.

Redford, the tournament director, said this year’s two-part event will begin Sunday, March 17, with Patriot Reception and Charity Dinner to honor a veteran. They have also invited Folds of Honor scholarship recipients to attend the dinner and be honored with a presentation to add a local connection, he said.

The reception and dinner will be held in the Hoover Ballroom at Ross Bridge, starting at 6 p.m.

General Charles “Chuck” C. Krulak will be honored as the 2019 Patriot of the Year, and the guest speakers will be Rachael Faulkner Brown, a Gold Star wife who lost her husband in service with the U.S. Air Force, and Major Ed Pulido.

The Patriot Shootout and 7th Fold Golf Fundraiser will be March 18 at the Robert Trent Jones Ross Bridge golf course. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 11 a.m.

Redford said there will be a presentation program to honor 120 Alabama veterans who have lost their lives since 9/11 on both days.

For the last two years, the event has been held at Greystone Golf and Country Club, but Redford said the new location will offer more opportunities for the future.

Proceeds from the event go toward the scholarship fund.

Learn more at patriotshootoutal.com.