Over the Edge rappelling event returns to Galleria office building

The Tanner Foundation nonprofit will host Over the Edge, a fundraiser during which participants are able to rappel down 20 floors at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase on May 10-11.

For the second year in a row, a group of locals will rappel down the side of the Offices at 3000 Riverchase, at Riverchase Galleria, to raise money for the Tanner Foundation.

The Tanner Foundation is a Birmingham-based nonprofit for neurological diseases like multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease. It was created in 2003 to provide support and financial resources for families dealing with these diseases.

The Tanner Foundation is named for Hoover resident Tony Tanner, who was diagnosed with MS in 1986. Tanner has been part of the audience for the Over the Edge event in past years, and his doctor, Dr. Emily Riser, has been among the rappellers.

This year’s rappel will be May 10-11, and all participants will descend from the 19th floor roof to the ground. The first day is the VIP rappel, with veteran and motivational speaker Noah Galloway and local media personalities among the participants.

On Saturday, the community rappel will be open up to 76 participants from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants must register to secure their spot, and their $100 registration fee is applied to the $1,000 fundraising goal they must meet. The highest fundraiser will receive a gift certificate for an overnight stay and breakfast for two at the Ross Bridge Resort.

Last year’s event raised $178,000.

To sign up or to donate to individuals or teams, visit birminghamovertheedge.com.