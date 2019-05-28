Outgoing Belles hold senior luncheon

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Belles Committee. Eva Pendleton, Allison Pendleton, Avery Scott, Jenni Sims and Jane Walton at the 2017 Hoover Belles mother-daughter luncheon. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Belles Committee. Caroline Kendrick, Kristie Kendrick, Emma Storm, Martha Storm, Lora Watkins and Joan Watkins at the 2017 Hoover Belles mother-daughter luncheon. Prev Next

The 2017 Hoover Belles and their mothers and guests were honored in May at their Mother-Daughter Senior Belle Luncheon. In the two years since they were presented as high school sophomores to serve as representatives for the city of Hoover, these 37 civic-minded young ladies participated in over 1,517 hours of service working at community and charitable events. This is almost 200 more hours that any previous class.

Madison Blair was presented an engraved silver tray in recognition as the graduating Hoover Belle who earned the most community service hours, with 121.08 hours. Other seniors who worked more than 50 hours were Callie Ahearn, Madeline Martin, Avery Scott and Emma Storm. Emily Hagood served 93 hours and was the recipient of a scholarship and certificate.

In appreciation for their service, each Hoover Belle received an engraved glass keepsake box, as well as a certificate signed by Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover Belle Committee Chairman, Jennifer Cotney. As she received her gifts, each senior shared not only her favorite Hoover Belle memory, but also her plans beyond high school graduation.

Hoover Belle Committee members Jennie Alley, Donna Bagwell, Cathy Connor-Fuller, Jennifer Cotney, Vickie Gold Griffith, Cathy Head, Denise Shepherd, Becky Walker and Kay Witt also attended.

Submitted by Hoover Belles Committee.