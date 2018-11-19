Opening the door to children’s books

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. Joyce E. Brooks, author and local business owner, poses with her children’s book “Mr. Brown, Will You Please Open the Door?”

Local author and Ross Bridge resident Joyce E. Brooks started out writing inspirational books for adults, then moved on to writing for teens, and now she’s made the switch to her youngest audience yet.

Brooks’ children’s book — “Mr. Brown, Will You Please Open the Door?” — was published in August 2017 and illustrated by Dantrel Robinson. The book, based in a town called Possibility, depicts a story of a young girl named Destiny who is trying to get through a red door that sits on a hill, where she is promised that all her dreams will come true if she goes through it.

The obstacle, Brooks said, is Mr. Brown, who she repeatedly asks to open the door, and he repeatedly says no to her until she asks why, to which he replies that she already had everything she needed to open the door.

Brooks said she got the idea as a guest speaker in an elementary school career day. When a girl shared that she wanted to be a cook when she grew up, her classmates laughed at her and hurt her feelings, causing her not to believe in herself.

“That inspired me to write a book for children who have dreams but maybe not anyone believing in their dreams, but that doesn’t stop them from pursuing [the dreams],” she said.

Brooks, who has been reading her book in schools, libraries and at summer camps, said her mission is to teach children to dream big, believe in themselves and to remember, “It ain’t over,” the title for her last book.

“The emphasis on ‘It ain’t over’ stands for no matter what obstacle you’re confronted with, it’s not the end,” she said. “It’s never the end as long as you’re trying to overcome it.”

Longtime editor Carrie Banks got excited when Brooks first sent the story to her, and she loved the plot because it was empowering, particularly for young girls.

“I think it really goes beyond race and gender and the works,” Banks said. “… It’s so inspirational to young children that I think adults will enjoy it, too.”

Banks said the book was created with a lot of love and was really “a culmination of different talents” that took Brooks’ idea to the next level. Brooks, who at first set up the entire book with clip art, said her illustrator Robinson designed the book to match her vision perfectly.

“I wanted a child who cannot read yet to be able to open the book and to be able to understand the story, and he did that beautifully,” she said.

Brooks, who has four other novels, said people have been more interested in this book than any of her others, and she thinks she “might be onto something.” She is currently working on a sequel to the book about Destiny, one that involves her bringing a new friend into the family: a stray dog. She plans to continue with a series, and she also hopes to one day make her first children’s book into a play at a children’s theatre or camp.

Writing books hasn’t always been Brooks’ career. Previously, she spent over two decades working for Alabama Power as an electrical engineer, until she was diagnosed with breast cancer and chose to reassess her priorities and even her successful career. Three years after she was declared cancer-free, she retired from her job and began writing books to assist people in living a more driven and meaningful life.

“Anybody who has an opportunity to meet her is fortunate, but we can all meet her through her words. This particular book, this children[’s] book, is really special,” Banks said.

Banks said Brooks has always been an inspiration for her.

“[Brooks] has had a lot of personal tragedy, but she refuses to let it define her. She looks at life with courage and joy,” Banks said.

Right before her fourth book was released in 2014, which Brooks said was written to encourage individuals facing adversity and challenges, her husband of 14 years died unexpectedly, leaving her to care for her two teenage sons as a single mother.

“I’m the first person this book speaks to. … Looking back now, God was prepping me for the reality of what he knew was around the corner and I didn’t,” she said.

Brooks now also does keynote speeches and workshops in Hoover and all over Birmingham about adapting to change, and perspective. She also began her business, Brooks Consulting, LLC, that assists organizations and businesses on gaining a competitive advantage and on topics like leadership development, team-building, stress awareness and how to manage change.

The book is available on Amazon. To learn more about Brooks, go to joyceebrooks.com.