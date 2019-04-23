New academy to train next generation of firefighters

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Hoover fire lieutenants Landon Johnson, left, and Jeff Otwell have been selected as the instructors for the new Fire and Emergency Services Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. They’re standing in front of a 1995 Grumman fire engine that is exactly like one of the two fire trucks students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools will have for training in the academy.

Landon Johnson was a senior in high school when he decided to become a firefighter.

He volunteered at the Palmerdale Fire District near his home and had mentors who helped him develop personally and professionally. Now, after 12 years in the fire service, he’s ready to give back and help Hoover teenagers decide if firefighting is the career for them.

Johnson is one of two Hoover fire lieutenants who will be the lead instructors in the new Fire and Emergency Services Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, also known as RC3, when the new school opens in August.

The other is Lt. Jeff Otwell, who has 22 years of experience as a firefighter.

Both Johnson and Otwell are certified fire instructors through the Alabama Fire College, and Otwell has worked with Boy Scout Explorer posts affiliated with the Tarrant and Hoover fire departments.

Both men say they’re excited about the opportunity to pour into the lives of Hoover students who have an interest in firefighting and emergency services.

As of mid-April, about 50 students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools had put in applications for the academy, said Ron Dodson, director for RC3.

Johnson and Otwell will interview the students, and those accepted will come to RC3 for half the school day next year. In addition to the fire academy course, they’ll take math and English courses while there, but the math and English courses will include greater emphasis on practical application to firefighting and emergency services.

The fire and emergency curriculum is the same curriculum an adult would take to become a certified volunteer firefighter in Alabama. It includes four 40-hour blocks of instruction, for a total of 160 hours.

A lot of fire academies cover all of that material in one year, but RC3 is making it a two-year program, covering two blocks per year or one per semester, Johnson said.

The curriculum covers a host of topics, including fire behavior, fire control, safety equipment, building construction, ventilation, water supply, sprinkler and alarm systems, rescues and extrications, forcible entry, basic medical response, hazardous materials, fire prevention and public education.

Students also will take field trips to the Hoover Fire Department’s live fire simulator at Station 6 near Deer Valley.

At the end of the course, students take the exam to become a certified volunteer firefighter. If they choose, they also can take a five-week course and test to become certified as a career firefighter and will be ready to pursue a full-time firefighting job, Bentley said.

The latter course and test is offered through the Alabama Fire College at a number of locations around the state.

If there is enough interest, students also may have the opportunity to take an emergency medical technician course through the Health Science Academy and get both high school and college credit through Jefferson State Community College.

Dodson said he’s thrilled to see 50 students apply for the fire academy. It’s about double what he expected.

Some may drop out when they see how physically demanding it will be, but “if they make it through, what an opportunity to be able to go straight out of high school into a lifetime career that will support your family and be very rewarding,” Dodson said.

Bentley said he has wanted to establish a fire academy in Hoover for a long time and is thrilled to partner with the school system to make it a reality.

Not only will it help students figure out if the fire service is for them, but it also will help the Hoover Fire Department develop firefighters from its own community, he said.

The former band room at what was Riverchase Middle School is essentially being converted into a fire station.

It will be equipped with a 1985 ladder truck with a ladder and bucket that stretches 102 feet into the air and a 1995 fire engine with a fully functioning water tank and pump. Both vehicles were in Hoover’s reserves. The department also donated protective turnout gear, air packs, fire hoses and tools.

Bentley said the fire academy is about much more than just teaching firefighting. It’s also about building strong character, and he believes Johnson and Otwell are the right men forthe job.

“I believe they’re going to do a great job of leading these kids,” he said. “They’re just good role models and good examples.”

Otwell said they both love the profession and are grateful for this opportunity. “We just want to help raise the next generation.”