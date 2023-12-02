Nearly 400 runners take part in 2023 Bluff Park 8K road race

× 1 of 63 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Runners grab some refreshment as they take part in the Bluff Park 8K in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 2 of 63 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Runners prepare to start the Bluff Park 8K in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 3 of 63 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Runners take off at the start of the Bluff Park 8K in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 4 of 63 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Richard Kimani, 35, of Homewood, Alabama, was the overall winner of the Bluff Park 8K in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 5 of 63 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Rachel Hagues, 40, accepts her award as the top female finisher in the Bluff Park 8K in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, Almost 400 runners took part in the third annual Bluff Park 8K race Saturday morning, and 41 children took part in the first Kids 1K Challenge.

“It was fantastic,” organizer Lynsey Tibbs said. “This is probably the best year yet.”

The 8K raised about $8,000 for Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries, and the Kids 1K Challenge (about .62 miles), raised about $700 for the Bluff Park Elementary Run Club, Tibbs said.

Richard Kimani, 35, of Homewood was the overall top finisher with a time of 27 minutes, 25 seconds for the 8K, which is 5 miles. Rachel Hagues, 40, of Birmingham was the top female finisher, with a time of 33 minutes, 57 seconds.

In the masters division for those age 40 and older, Billy Rose, 42, of Birmingham claimed first place, with a time of 30 minutes, 32 seconds. He was sixth overall. The top female finisher in the masters division was Bluff Park Elementary School Principal Ami Weems, 49, who also lives in Bluff Park, with a time of 35 minutes, 24 seconds. She was 27th overall.

The 8K runners took to the foggy streets of Bluff Park at 7:30 a.m., and the Kids 1K Challenge followed at 8:30 a.m. Both races started and ended at Bluff Park United Methodist Church and were followed up with a breakfast of pancakes, bacon and coffee.

Presley Weems, a 2016 graduate of Hoover High School who grew up in Bluff Park and went on to run for Auburn University and now runs professionally with the Atlanta Track Club Elite, was on hand to give out awards.

Tibbs said she was glad the rain held off. There was a light drizzle, but it was nothing compared to the downpours last year. She also was pleased to hear there were many Bluff Park residents who stood along the course route, cheering for the runners, she said.

See complete race results from the Bluff Park 8K here.