Montevallo woodturner wins top award at 2023 Bluff Park Art Show

A woodturner from Montevallo captured the Best in Show award at the 2023 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday — his second time to win the top award at the show.

Essie Ebrahimi, who immigrated to the United States from Iran in the early 1970s, also won the Best in Show award at the Bluff Park Art Show in 2017, and he won the People’s Choice award at the show in 2018. He has been a woodturner since 1997.

About 120 artists from eight states were a part of this year’s show, which this year returned to its regular home in the Bluff Park Community Park. Last year, the show moved to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium due to construction of a new pavilion in the park.

“We are so glad to see it back this year,” Bluff Park resident Fred Ulbricht said.

He and his wife usually attend every year but didn’t go last year. “Every year we come, we love it,” Ulbricht said. “It gets better and better every year.”

There’s something special about the show physically being in the Bluff Park community, he said.

“The environment here is just so perfect — the feeling of families, community. You can see people that you haven’t seen in a year and socialize. It’s like a big family reunion — a community family reunion.”

This year, Ulbricht and his wife left with a painting of a heron by artist Joe Sheffield from Daphne.

As usual, there was a wide variety of artwork at the Bluff Park Art Show, including ceramics, drawings, fiber, leather, glass, jewelry, metal, paintings, photography, printmaking, sculptures, woodworking and mixed media.

People who came were able to roam around the park to peruse the goods, and many tried food and beverages from food trucks that included Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Gumbo to Geaux, GR’s Smokehouse, Southern Coffee & Waffles, SnoBiz and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee. The day was rain-free with sunshine, and temperatures were in the 60s throughout the show, which lasted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s judge was Debra Riffe, a printmaker originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, who grew up in Washington, D.C., where she earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Howard University College of Fine Arts. She has been a professional graphic designer and illustrator for more than 30 years, and her block prints have been included in many collections, including the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Freedom Rides Museum at the Historic Greyhound Bus Station in Montgomery, Dillard University in New Orleans, Athens State University in Athens, Alabama, Indian Springs School and Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

Riffe won Best in Show at the Bluff Park Art Show in 2012 and 2019.

Here is a complete list of awards given at this year’s show, with the winners and their art specialty: