Modern Woodmen give to local organizations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial. Modern Woodmen present a donation to Shelby County Foster Parent association.

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial recently donated over $2,000 to local causes, including the Shelby County Foster Parent association, donations for a recovering Trussville first responder and Oak Mountain Elementary School raising funds for new technology upgrades.

Hoover local agents Jordan Ray and Dannielle Roberts are financial advisors working to not only assist families and businesses with their financial planning needs, but also to give back to communities in various ways.

Modern Woodmen is one of the largest nationwide member owned fraternal financial services company, founded in 1883. It offers personalized financial planning services including life insurance, retirement planning/distribution and investments. In 2018 alone, Modern Woodmen has given over to $250,00 in central Alabama and over $20 million nationwide.

