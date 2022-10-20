Metro Roundup: Rosanne Cash to perform Friday night in Birmingham

× Expand Photo provided by UAB Media Relations Rosanne Cash

Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash is scheduled to perform Friday, Oct. 21, and lead a songwriting workshop at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Cash was 18 when her father, legendary musician Johnny Cash, gave her a list of 100 essential country songs to help her better understand the music that came before her. Her first album, “Right or Wrong,” was released in 1979, and since then she has released 14 more albums of songs that have earned her four Grammy Awards and another 11 nominations. In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On “The River and the Thread,” a collaboration with her husband, co-writer/producer and arranger John Leventhal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical and historic landscape of the American South. The album resulted in three Grammy Awards in 2015. Her most recent album, released in 2018, is called “She Remembers Everything.”

Cash has written four books, including her bestselling memoir “Composed,” which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read,” and her most recent book, “Bird on a Blade.” Her writing has been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Oxford American, The Nation and others.

In 2021, Cash received the Edward MacDowell Medal, awarded to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture. She was the first female composer ever to receive this award. Cash was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She is also an artist-in-residence at New York University.

Cash is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $45-$65. UAB employees can enjoy $15 off two tickets, and $10 student tickets are available. To purchase tickets, visit alysstephens.org or call 205-975-2787.

ArtPlay Kids Night Out

For this performance, child care will be available through ArtPlay Community Education’s Kids Night Out. Kids Night Out provides creative activities for children ages 5-12. While the adults enjoy a night out, children will participate in hands-on arts activities led by ArtPlay teaching artists. Drop-off time is 30 minutes before the performance.

Kids Night Out is $35 for the first child and $10 for each additional child. Reservations are available now; space is limited. For reservations or questions, contact Traci Roller at troller@uab.edu. All Kids Night Out opportunities are free with Friends and Family Membership; limit two kids per membership.

— Submitted by Shannon Thomason, UAB Media Relations