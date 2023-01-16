Metro Roundup: Matt Casey sworn in as Shelby County district attorney

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County District Attorney's Office Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey

Matt Casey was sworn into office as Shelby County's new district attorney on Friday, Jan. 13, for Alabama's 18th Judicial Circuit.

Casey won the election in November 2022 and has been the acting district attorney since being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Dec. 2. He follows Jill Lee in this position.

Originally from the Mobile area, Casey graduated from the University of South Alabama and went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law of Faulkner University in Montgomery. After graduation, he worked in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 14 years, where he honed his trial skills and learned to work with victims and their families and partnered with law enforcement to seek justice for the community.

“I’m honored to serve my community as the district attorney of Shelby County and look forward to working closely with local law enforcement and officials to continue to serve our citizens,” Casey said in a press release.

Casey and his wife, Dr. Emily Bell Casey, have been married and lived in Shelby County for 19 years. Dr. Casey is a graduate of Pelham High School, where she continues to serve as the school's sports physician. Their two daughters attend school in the Shelby County school system, where Casey has been a volunteer basketball and softball coach.

— Submitted by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office