Metro Roundup: Brook Highland resident honored with Vulcan Community Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susann Montgomery-Clark Susann Montgomery-Clark, second from left on back row, is the 2022 recipient of the Heroes Award, part of the Vulcan Community Awards given out by the Vulcan Park Foundation. She is pictured here in a Christmas family photo prior to the 2019 death of her daughter, Megan (center on back row).

Susann Montgomery-Clark is being honored for the work she has done since her daughter’s passing to help others who may face domestic violence situations.

She and her husband Rod, who live in Brook Highland, established the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund in memory of their daughter, Megan, who was killed by her ex-husband on Dec. 1, 2019. Their goal is to provide grants to local nonprofits that can educate students in high school and college about toxic and potentially violent relationships, stopping the violence before it ever happens.

“That’s what we want to change, to make sure that young women get the knowledge they need to protect themselves,” Montgomery-Clark said. “We don’t have the expertise to do the education, but there are nonprofits out there that do.”

Montgomery-Clark is this year’s recipient of the Heroes Award, part of the Vulcan Community Awards given out by the Vulcan Park Foundation. She said the great thing about being honored is that more people are going to hear Megan's story and the message of what needs to happen to prevent domestic violence.

She and her husband want to see healthy relationship education taught in schools. The schools can apply for a grant from Megan’s Fund to assist in hiring someone to do relationship education that is age appropriate.

“We don't dictate what the curriculum they use, we just want them to do something,” Montgomery-Clark said. “We want to get in on the front end.”

So far, it’s been well received, and they are now a public 501(c)3 charity.

As a public foundation, they can raise more funds to reach more schools. Montgomery-Clark said when they tell Megan's story, it makes it real for the kids.

“God gave me 35 years of fundraising and PR experience in the nonprofit industry for a reason,” she said. “It would be a sin for me to not use what I've been given. It’s so natural for us to do this.”

While they’ve been through the unimaginable in losing their daughter, Montgomery-Clark said they “can’t not do it, and that it’s not even a choice.”

“We will do it until we are not able to do it anymore,” she said. “With the foundation, we’ll have some relief.”

The foundation has four non-family board members, and Megan’s sister, Meredith, serves as the staff person. Montgomery-Clark said she is a partner in this work and is devoted to keeping Megan’s mission alive after we are gone.

The couple does the work because it is what Megan wanted to do. A few months before she was killed, Megan posted on social media that she wanted to help other women know the warning signs and to see the red flags before it's too late.

“She was planning on doing that,” her mother said. “She was going to speak up. She didn't get to do that, so we’re doing it for her. Megan’s saving lives today just like she wanted to. If she was alive, she wouldn’t have this much impact. It’s tragic people don't pay attention until somebody dies.”

Montgomery-Clark is one of seven citizens being honored with a Vulcan Community Award, who, according to the press release announcement, are all “citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress” and “work tirelessly to affect change, serve, lead or make a difference in the lives of the people, places and organizations in the city.”

Jennifer Chandler, director of development at the Vulcan Park Foundation, said, “The important legacy these seven individuals have created will impact the lives of many for years to come.”

Montgomery-Clark and the other recipients were chosen by an independent panel and recognized at the annual reception at The Club in Homewood on Nov. 29.

The 2022 Vulcan Community Award honorees

THE VULCANS

Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Jesse Lewis, a Birmingham visionary entrepreneur

Hero: Bradley Johnson of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Game Changer: Dr. Mark Wilson of Jefferson County Health Department

Servant Leadership: Lawrence Sheffield of Manufacture Good

THE SPEARS

Heroes: Susann Montgomery-Clark of the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund

Game Changers: Josephine Lowery of College Choice Foundation

Servant Leadership: Kelly Greene of Food For Our Journey