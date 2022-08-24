Metro Roundup: Alabama Symphony hires Fokkens to direct youth orchestra

× Expand Alex Fokkens

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra has hired Alexander Fokkens as the new music director of the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Fokkens’ extensive experience, both local and international, his professionalism, and his intense passion for music have led to him becoming one of the most sought-after conductors in South Africa and around the globe, the ASO said in a press release.

“I am truly honored to be able to take on the role of music director of the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra," Fokkens said. "I spent two rehearsals with the members of the ensemble during their last rehearsal period, working with the orchestra. The enthusiasm and desire to work hard and make great music together that I encountered during those rehearsals was infectious. There is always something truly special about working with a youth orchestra, but when they are as committed as the members of the ASYO, you know that it is going to be a spectacular year.”

Outgoing conductor Kevin Fitzgerald said he has no doubt Fokkens will maintain the current level of the youth orchestra and take it to new heights.

ASO Executive Director Mark Patrick said his organization is thrilled to have Fokkens on board. "His extensive background as a musician and educator will be instrumental in the continued growth of the ASYO," Patrick said.

Fokkens currently serves as the music chairman of the Alabama School of Fine Arts. He and his family moved to Birmingham from South Africa in 2021. Upon announcing his appointment, ASFA referred to Fokkens as “one of the most sought-after conductors in his native South Africa." He has conducted on many podiums across the globe ,ranging from professional orchestras to string ensembles of 12-year-old musicians. He has spent the last 20 years exploring ways to make music with people from all walks of life and a variety of backgrounds.

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra will open its 2022-23 season with a free concert in October featuring music from Prokofiev’s "Romeo & Juilet." The youth orchestra also will hold holiday performances at the Riverchase Galleria in December and a spring concert in April. Positions for percussion, bassoon, viola, and cellists ages 12-22 were still open as of last month.