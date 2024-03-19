Mac McAnally, Eric Darken in concert at Hoover Library Theatre this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre. Mac McAnally.

Mac McAnally and Eric Darken are scheduled to be in concert at the Hoover Library Theatre this Thursday and Friday, March 21-22.

McAnally, who was voted Musician of the Year by the Country Music Association 10 times between 2008 and 2018, has put out 17 albums and hit No. 14 on U.S. country charts in 1990 with “Back Where I Come From.”

He is perhaps best known for being the guitarist for Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and for writing songs for others to perform, including co-writing “Old Flame” for Alabama and the No. 1 hits “Down the Road” by Kenny Chesney, “Thank God For You” by Sawyer Brown and “Two Dozen Roses” by Shenandoah.

McAnally was born in Red Bay and grew up playing the piano and singing in church in Belmont, Mississippi. He later became a studio musician in Muscle Shoals and launched his career in pop and country music.

Darken is a percussionist who has recorded with artists such as Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi, Jewel, James Bay, Maren Morris, Bob Seger, Carrie Underwood, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Carly Pearce and Moon Taxi. He also has performed with artists such as Buffett, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Faith Hill and Take 6.

Both concerts this week at the Hoover Library Theatre were sold out, but sometimes people return tickets, and the Library Theatre maintains a waiting list. Call the Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888 to be put on a waiting list. Tickets are $35, plus a $3 processing fee.