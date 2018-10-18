Local designers to participate in Magic City Fashion Week

× Expand Submitted by Magic City Fashion Week A design from Splashed by DKG, the brand of Hoover residents Derek DeAndre and Daniel Grier, on the runway.

The Fashion Week features events from Oct. 24 to 28, including learning sessions and parties. It is being hosted in partnership with Birmingham AIDS Outreach (BAO).

The Emerging Designer Competition will be part of the Designers Night Out event on Friday, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. The competition starts at 8 p.m. and three designers – Kerstin Marie Brown, Carlos Antoine and Kelechi Mitchell — will show off their best designs for a chance at the top prize. Kenya Buchanan, the winner of the 2017 Emerging Designer Competition, will also be on hand as one of the featured designers for the evening.

Hoover residents Derek DeAndre and Daniel Grier are the Fashion Week’s managing partners and will show off some of their own work as featured designers. The pair’s brand, Splashed by DKG, will celebrate its fifth anniversary and DeAndre’s other line, Love & Osker, will make its return to the runway for the first time in seven years.

The goal of Magic City Fashion Week is to provide a platform for designers, beauty industry professionals, photographers, videographers and models, as well as promoting awareness and advocacy for Birmingham AIDS Outreach and inclusivity in the fashion community.

The Emerging Designer Competition will be held at Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 20th St. in Ensley. Information about tickets and the full schedule of Magic City Fashion Week events can be found at magiccityfashionweek.com/tickets.

Submitted by Magic City Fashion Week