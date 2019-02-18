Local Boy Scouts gear up for annual yard sale in Bluff Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Lewis. For $25, people can rent booth space in the Bluff Park United Methodist Church parking lot and hold their own yard sale there. The Scouts handle the advertising and arrange for on-site pickup of leftover items.

Boy Scout Troop 21 in Bluff Park wants to help people clear out some of the clutter in their homes as they do spring cleaning this year.

The scouts are holding their annual yard sale in the parking lot at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For $25, people can rent booth space in the church parking lot and hold their own yard sale there, said Laura Lewis, who leads the event each year. The Scouts handle the advertising and arrange for on-site pickup of leftover items, Lewis said.

Participants get to keep all the proceeds from the sale. This just gives them a place to conduct the sale with plenty of parking, Lewis said. Some people live on hills and narrow roads that are not conducive for on-street parking to host a sale in their own yard, she said.

Plus, grouping numerous yard sales together tends to attract more customers. Last year, about 15 families bought booth space at the Boy Scouts’ sale, Lewis said.

The Scouts also accept donated items and have their own booth at the sale and keep the proceeds.

Last year’s sale raised about $3,000 for the Scouts, and the money was used to help put a new roof on the Scouts’ storage facility in the park next to the Shades Cliff Pool, Lewis said. Money from this year’s sale will be used to purchase camping equipment, and the Scouts also use the experience to help earn their salesmanship merit badge, Lewis said.

The sale typically includes a wide variety of items, including furniture, office supplies, household decor, clothing, baby items, toys and sporting equipment, she said.

To register for a space or to request pickup of items, call Lewis at 492-2930.