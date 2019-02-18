Library, Bib & Tucker partner to present literary-themed quilt

× Expand Staff photo. The Hoover Public Library will host a Bib & Tucker sewing session on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since 2015, Bib & Tucker Sew-Op in Crestwood has hosted a yearly March Quilts event where members of the community can come to a sewing session and make a square to be featured in the quilt.

One of those sewing sessions this year is being held at the Hoover Public Library on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The session is free, and all materials are provided by Bib & Tucker.

The event is in conjunction with Purl @ the Plaza, a group that meets at the library every second Sunday of the month to work on handicrafts such as knitting and sewing. The program is taught by Shannon Haddock, the fiction specialist at the library.

According to Haddock, the theme for the fifth March Quilts is famous Alabama Heroines, with a focus on Harper Lee, as Bib & Tucker members choose a civil or human rights theme each year.

Bib & Tucker’s website said they “encourage participants to think broadly when choosing a woman to recognize.”

Haddock said participants can be as creative as they please with the square — they can sew, use yarn, embroider, cross-stitch and even draw if they want. Then, once the individual squares are complete, Bib & Tucker will put the whole thing together and exhibit the quilt around the city.

Once it is unveiled at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the quilt is then on exhibit several different places throughout the city, which can be found on The March Quilts Facebook page.

For details on the March Quilts, visit bibandtuckersewop.org/the-march-quilts.