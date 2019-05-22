Knights win Alabama Intellectual Disabilities Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church Grand Knight Jeff Allen (right) and Eric Soto presented a check to Aston Johnson (left) of The Arc of Central Alabama last year after the annual Tootsie Roll drive fundraiser.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11537 won the 2019 Alabama Intellectual Disabilities Award at the state convention of the Knights of Columbus. They had the greatest percentage increase per capita among large councils.

One of the Knights' fundraisers is the annual Tootsie Roll drive held every October. This year, they were able to donate $1,600 to The Arc of Central Alabama as a result of that successful fundraiser and the generosity of parishioners.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church