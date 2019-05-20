June 22 Cornhole & Corndogs tournament to aid humane society

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Stockton/Riverchase Country Club. Teams participate in the 2018 Cornhole and Corndogs charity tournament at Riverchase Country Club. The 2019 tournament is set for June 22 and will benefit the Shelby Humane Society.

The Riverchase Country Club is holding its second annual Cornhole & Corndogs charity tournament on June 22, with proceeds benefiting the Shelby Humane Society.

The tournament is open to the public. Teams of two people will compete to see who can best throw those bags of corn, with the winners getting a trophy and cash prize, said Allison Stockton, the country club’s membership and communications director.

Last year, nearly 60 teams participated, and about 150 people attended, raising $3,000 for the Shelby Humane Society, Stockton said. She’s hoping to double attendance and the donation amount this year.

Through June 17, each team of adults pays $40 per team, while juniors pay $10 per team. From June 18 until the day of the tournament, registration costs $50 per adult team and $15 per junior team.

There will be one division for members of the country club and another division for non-members.

The registration fee includes a free beer for adult contestants and free non-alcoholic drink for minor contestants, Stockton said. Corndogs cost extra. The event includes live music, raffle prizes and a bar. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

The country club also is seeking sponsors for the event from individuals, families, businesses, organizations and groups. Sponsorships cost $200 and include signage at the event, inclusion in event promotions and screen time on the rotating video screen in the Lakeview Cafe.

To register for the tournament, follow a link on the Riverchase Country Club’s Facebook page. Payment is accepted in cash, by check or via PayPal at membership@riverchasecc.com.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Stockton at membership@riverchasecc.com or 988-4140, extension 204.