Hydrangeas Under the Stars honors Eddie Aldridge

Photo by Anne Dawson

Aldridge Gardens held the 2019 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser on June 8 to honor the gardens’ founder, Eddie Aldridge.

Photo by Anne Dawson

All of Aldridge Gardens was strung with glowing lights on the night of June 8, as the 2019 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser took place. The night was a tribute to the gardens' founder, Eddie Aldridge.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests were greeted with a toast and led to the pavilion to view items for auction. At 7:30 p.m., dinner and a live auction began in the tent across the path, where guests enjoyed a meal provided by chefs from the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute.

Some of the items  up for auction included a 4-night Bermuda getaway, A Monetary golf experience package in California and a private 4-course dinner with 10 wine pairings at the gardens. The event was fully sold out.

