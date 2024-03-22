Hoover woman to be featured on HGTV's 'House Hunters'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Daviston Jessica Daviston, a Hoover resident and Realtor in the Homewood office of LAH Sotheby's International Realty, will be featured on a March 31, 2024, episode of HGTV's "House Hunters."

It was Jessica Daviston’s Instagram page that initially caught the eye of HGTV’s “House Hunters” reality show.

“I got an email back in July from Pie Town Productions, and honestly I didn’t know if it was legit at first,” Daviston said. “I spoke with the casting director, we had a Zoom meet, and we set up plans to film. They had searched for Birmingham area real estate agents, and my profile had popped up a couple of times, which is how they found me.”

Daviston, a Hoover resident and Realtor with LAH Sotheby’s International Realty in Homewood, will be featured in an episode of “House Hunters” on March 31 at 9 p.m. central time.

House Hunters takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour as Realtors and their clients search for homes and work together to decide whether a home is right for them.

The production team asked Daviston if she was working with any clients who were looking to buy a home before the end of 2023.

A crew films Jessica Daviston, a Hoover resident and Homewood-based Realtor with LAH Sotheby's International Realty, for an episode of HGTV's "House Hunters." The episode is scheduled to air March 31, 2024.

“I was working some, so we got everyone approved to be on TV. The buyers I was working with had to give up five days for filming, so they had to have flexible work schedules, and I gave up three days,” Daviston said. “It was honestly a lot of work, but my clients had fun, and they knew there was zero pressure going into it.”

For the episode airing on March 31, Daviston said filming was primarily done in Vestavia Hills and the Greystone area in October 2023.

“It was honestly so much fun,” Daviston said. “Not only did I get to film doing something I love, but it was just a really neat process working with so many creative and inspiring people.”

While Daviston could not give too many details away about the episode, she did say viewers should watch for whether – or not – the wife gets what she wants.

“We all hope the woman gets what she initially said she wanted,” Daviston said. “There were a lot of pros and cons to looking at each house.”