Hoover woman to be on 'Family Feud' with Georgia family next week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Delaney Spaulding The Jorgensen family was filmed in the "Family Feud" TV show in June 2022. From left are Eric Jorgensen of Atlanta; Bridgett and Allen Jorgensen of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Delaney Spaulding of Hoover, Alabama; and Megan Lewis of New York City.

A Hoover woman and her family from Georgia is scheduled to be on “Family Feud” next week.

Delaney Spaulding, who lives near The Preserve and owns Ross Bridge Dentistry, said she and some of her family from Georgia were filmed for the show in June, and it’s now set to air on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. central time on ABC 33/40 in the Birmingham-Hoover area.

Her family will be introduced as the Jorgensen family from Sugar Hill, Georgia. The family members who participated were Spaulding, her brother Eric Jorgensen, parents Allen and Bridgett Jorgensen and cousin Megan Lewis. They all are from Sugar Hill, Georgia, though Spaulding now lives in Hoover, her brother lives in Atlanta, and her cousin lives in New York City.

Spaulding said it was her brother’s idea to audition for “Family Feud.”

“He’s always wanted to be on some type of game show,” she said. “He’s been an extra on a lot of shows and is friends with people in the industry.”

Her family was sitting around in their matching Christmas pajamas in December 2021 when her brother, Eric, suggested they film an audition video for “Family Feud,” she said. So they did a video in their pajamas in about 30 minutes and submitted it.

That got them selected for a Zoom audition, and then they were called to Atlanta for a final in-person audition, she said. They put on their matching green and black attire and did a trial show with someone other than the actual host, Steve Harvey, and then got chosen for the actual show with Harvey, she said.

“It was exciting,” Spaulding said. “Once you’re actually on the show, you don’t feel like you’re on TV. The cameras are very far away from you.”

Also, the producers of the show encourage a lot of enthusiasm, supporting one another during the show, Spaulding said. When you’re not on stage, you’re in the audience watching other families play the game, she said.

“By the end of the day, your hands are bruised from all the clapping,” she said. “It’s hard to keep it going for 12 hours straight. That’s a lot of clapping.”

Even when they’re not filming, Harvey keeps everyone entertained, she said. And, as a dentist, she couldn’t help but notice Harvey’s pearly whites. She said he has an interesting mouth.

Contestants are not allowed to tell people the outcome of the show before it airs, so people will need to watch to find out if Spaulding and her family win and get to play again.

Spaulding is planning a watch party at her Ross Bridge dental office at 2201 Grand Ave., Suite 113, with light refreshments and is inviting anyone who wants to watch with her. She plans to fly into Birmingham from out of town the same day and hopes there are no delays, she said.

It’s possible the show could get delayed by a day, but Monday, Jan. 30, was the last date she was given, and producers have been good about giving the family updates, she said.