Hoover teen named The Oley Foundation Child of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Victoria DeLano. James DeLano with his service dog, Lennie, at the Oley Foundation national conference, where he was named Child of the Year.

Hoover teen James DeLano was named The Oley Foundation Child of the Year on June 22 at their national conference in Chicago. He was also recognized for being nominated for their Innovator/Advocator Award and their Celebration of Life Award.

The Oley Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that strives to enrich the lives of those living with home intravenous nutrition and tube feeding through education, advocacy and networking. Their Child of the Year is chosen from nominations from around the country based on criteria based on their positive attitude in dealing with illness and therapy.

DeLano was nominated by his specialty infusion pharmacy, ThriveRX.

Thrive RX’s nomination said DeLano has overcome many obstacles in living with mitochondrial disease, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocystosis (HLH) and severe eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Throughout his journey, he’s remained positive and shares his experiences to help others. He has maintained his thirst for knowledge and desire to be a vital part of his family and his community through volunteer work.

DeLano’s volunteer service includes yearly donation drives for the Ronald McDonald House of the Carolinas (his family’s home away from home), helping his family raise service dog puppies in training for Canine Companions for Independence, working at his local library, helping out at the barn where he does equestrian therapy, organizing blood drives in his community and speaking in public to share his story whenever possible.

He logged over 150 hours of community service this past school year. He also enjoys attending conferences to expand his learning and take the opportunity to meet others, sharing his experience with younger or less experienced children on parenteral or enteral nutrition therapies.

DeLano is an example of strength and perseverance, and he inspires others with his determination and passion for increasing awareness about managing life with a rare disease.

Submitted by Victoria DeLano.