Hoover Songbirds sing on into spring

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fred Ernst. The Hoover Songbirds will be performing in senior communities and retirement homes throughout March.

Every Wednesday until the end of May, the New Horizon Songbirds, the premier senior show choir in Hoover, will perform at retirement villages, assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The show choir is made up of 35 members ranging from the ages of 59 to 89, led by Fred Ernst.

“There’s really no other group like us. … One of the comments that we get the most is ‘Oh, you’re not another church choir,’” Ernst said.

Throughout the month of March, the group will take their talents around Hoover, using choreography and costumes to elevate the experience, Ernst said.

Their March performances include Rocky Ridge retirement community on March 6; River Highlands assisted living facility on March 13; Brookdale University Park on March 20; and Mount Royal Towers on March 27.

The Songbirds have also added a bonus performance to their March calendar on Tuesday, March 26, as they will perform at the Hoover Senior Center monthly luncheon for a crowd of more than 100 people.

The group finished up their fall half of the season in December, when Ernst said they were able to perfect the shows. “By the time we come to the spring season, we’re well-oiled,” he said.

According to Ernst, the shows for the season have been booked since July 2018, and are in such high demand that a waiting list had to be made.

To learn more about the senior center and New Horizons, visit hooveralabama.gov/707/Hoover-New-Horizons.