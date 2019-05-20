Hoover schools expand free summer lunch program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Children pick up free lunches served by the Hoover school system at the Hoover Public Library in the summer of 2018 — the first year of the summer feeding program in Hoover.

The Hoover school system is expanding its free summer lunch program to four locations this year after a successful first year last summer, child nutrition director Melinda Bonner said.

Between June 3 and July 26, free lunches will be provided on weekdays for children ages 18 and younger at the Hoover Public Library, Hoover Recreation Center, Green Valley Elementary School and The Park at Hoover apartment complex on Centennial Drive.

Last year, the Hoover Public Library was the only location. School officials want to expand to more locations to reach more kids, particularly those who may lack transportation, Bonner said.

Changes in demographics due to school rezoning also have enabled lunches to be served at Green Valley Elementary School this summer, she said. However, lunches at Green Valley will be served only Monday through Thursday because the school is closed Fridays during the summer, she said. Children who normally go to the school can go to the library on Fridays to get meals, she said.

All the summer meals will be prepared at Green Valley. A retrofitted school bus will be used to take the meals to the library, Rec Center and The Park at Hoover complex. Nutrition workers will drop off workers and meals at the locations to distribute meals each weekday, Bonner said.

Last year, nutrition workers served about 8,900 meals over the summer, which averages out to about 230 per day. Bonner expects to double that number this year.

Last summer’s program cost about $26,000, and all the direct program costs are reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Bonner said. Other ancillary costs are covered with donations from entities such as the Hoover Helps nonprofit group, she said.

Children do not have to show identification to receive food but must eat the food on site. Entrees include cheeseburger sliders, personal-size pizzas, turkey and cheese sandwiches, breaded chicken sandwiches and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Meals also include baked chips, milk and fresh fruits and vegetables. No meals will be served July 4-5.

Locations and times: Hoover Rec Center, 11-11:15 a.m.; Green Valley Elementary and Hoover Public Library, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; The Park at Hoover, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.