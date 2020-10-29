Hoover residents find ways to be thankful amid 2020 pandemic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover resident Bob Harrison sits with his Gibson guitar outside his home office in the Shades Mountain community Oct. 6.

When 2020 began, no one had a clue that a pandemic would cover the globe, infecting more than 40 million people with a novel coronavirus and taking the lives of more than 1.1 million people.

Or that as a result of that pandemic, governors and health officers across the country would shut down businesses in a multitude of industries, putting more than 14 million additional people out of work and raising the national unemployment rate to 14.4%.

The pandemic wreaked temporary havoc on the economy, shut down schools, churches and sporting events, and forced people to isolate themselves from family, friends, coworkers and neighbors.

The year also brought a wave of social and racial unrest as protesters, rioters and looters took to the streets in cities across America, upset about police treatment of minorities.

Communities, including Hoover, became hotbeds of debate over subjects ranging from law enforcement to business and community shutdowns, graduation ceremonies and whether or not people should have to wear masks.

But despite all the turmoil and challenges that 2020 brought, there are things for which people can be thankful, especially as Thanksgiving approaches.

See what some Hoover residents had to say when asked to share what they’re thankful about this year.

SARAH TURNER

► Hoover High School senior and Ross Bridge resident

“Despite the craziness that 2020 has brought to my life (and everyone else’s), it has taught me to be thankful for my family more than I ever have before.

My family has always been very important to me, but this year has made me thankful for them in ways I never would have expected. From family dinners to card games, to afternoon walks, we have found simple ways to bring us together. They are my biggest support system, and they have helped me keep a positive outlook on life throughout all of the negativity in the world.

Although 2020 has been a year of unbelievable surprises and tragedies, I will always be thankful for the extra time it allowed me to spend with my family, and I know the memories that we have made will leave a lasting impact on my life.”

GENE FAMBROUGH

► UAB percussion professor and Russet Woods resident

“2020. What a crazy year. Thanksgiving is always the time to reflect, but this year it certainly feels different. The extended time in quarantine made me realize how wonderful my family is and how important we are to each other.

I’m thankful that my kids are concerned about the greater good in society, and they do what they can to help without complaint. I’m especially thankful for the work that our Hoover schools did to transition to online learning. As an educator myself, I know how difficult this has been.

As one of the band directors at UAB, I’m thankful for the wonderful students who go above and beyond to continue their education. Lastly, I’m extremely grateful to work at a university on the forefront of COVID-19 research, helping to make our campus and community safe while being a leader in today’s research.”

VICKIE GRIFFITH

► Retired teacher and Lake Cyrus resident

“Even in the midst of this uncertainty of 2020, I have so many things for which to be grateful, both the obvious gratitudes and those I often overlook.

I am eternally thankful to have been born in a free country, raised by incredible Christian parents, and to be living in the wonderful community of Hoover. My husband and I are blessed with three children (including a future daughter-in-law) and four precious, healthy grandchildren, and we are so proud and grateful for each unique one.

I am incredibly thankful for my church and cherish many dear friendships both old and new. I am also grateful and becoming more aware daily of smiles and waves as I walk through my neighborhood, butterflies fluttering among gorgeous blossoms and falling leaves, calls from loved ones, and accomplishments made as I work with incredible students. And when I travel near or far, how grateful I am when my sweet puppy dog arrives without being carsick!”

JUSTIN PEGUES

► Spain Park High School junior and The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge resident

“I’m thankful for God putting me on this Earth and letting me be alive right now. I’m thankful for my super supportive family that supports me with all my decisions that I make and then for correcting me when I’m wrong.

I’m thankful for my school and everybody who I have played sports with for pushing me to become the player I am today and my teachers for staying on me and making sure I turn my work in to be the definition of a student athlete.

I’m thankful for everybody who has come in my life and been a positive influence and helped me become a better person. I’m even thankful for the bad things that happened in my life that showed me what’s right and wrong and how to go about certain situations. I’m just thankful I can keep living my life and that God can keep blessing me.”

PHINIZY CALHOUN

► Retired videographer and producer and Greystone resident

“Nothing, not even 2020, can dilute my gratitude for being part of this amazing universe, for being alive on this planet of natural beauty and wonder right here, right now.

Much to be thankful to God for now and throughout my 74 years — working at jobs I loved and the joys of retirement, being born in the USA, getting to travel the world and the homecomings, living around the country and in my beautiful home here, my excellent education.

I’m thankful that my schoolmates and I didn’t die in Vietnam. Thankful for my good health and the exceptional people who’ve helped us overcome challenges when they arose. Thankful for my loving wife of 30 years, our amazing daughter, and for friends and family, especially our parents.

(And I am truly thankful that I got to see the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan live in concert.)”

BOB HARRISON

► Marketing creative director and Shades Mountain resident

“At the risk of sounding New-Agey, I’ve found that I can will myself to be happier when I focus on the good. Today, as I practice mindful thankfulness, I’m reminded that life has given me two smart and talented sons who share my absurd sense of humor.

I’m lucky to have a sweet wife who likes to sing a murder ballad as much as she likes to sing old bluegrass gospel songs. I’m thankful for the sound of fresh strings on my Gibson. I’m occasionally too thankful for all our great local IPAs and fantastic food scene (let’s do what we must to preserve it).

I have rewarding work, funny friends and a stimulus puppy that I’ll be even more thankful for when she stops pooping in the house. I’m not too comfortable with the word “blessed,” but I truly am.”

SUSAN BENNETT

► Realtor and Greystone resident

“2020 has been a year of interesting challenges. It has also given me the opportunity to see the blessings that were unnoticed pre-COVID. I am thankful to be able to see a sunrise or a sunset.

I am thankful for the warm feeling that I get just from watching my dog lie in the sunshine. I’ve learned to cherish the little things, but I’ve also learned to appreciate the larger things, such as technology. Teleconferences and Zoom have made it possible to still work, see our doctors and connect with friends.

Most of all, I’m thankful that my family has grown so much closer this year. It has been amazing for us to all be at home and around the dinner table. By far, the blessings have outweighed the challenges.”

NETESHA SMITH

► Insurance customer support specialist and Patton Creek Condominiums resident

“I have achieved many accomplishments in 2020. I’ve started my own business. I completed the 2020 Alabama State Parks Challenge. I’ve hiked, kayaked and even went to a fair! However, what I am most thankful for is COVID-19. I know this may sound strange, but COVID-19 gave me the opportunity to restore my faith in God.

When my mother tested positive, she was hospitalized because she was so sick. She called me and asked me to pray her back to health because she couldn’t pray anymore. Hearing the despair in her voice, I immediately began to pray. I reached out and asked my prayer warriors to pray as well.

I couldn’t give up on my mother because she’s never given up on me. So, I prayed with all my heart. As days passed, my mother’s condition improved. My prayers were answered. My faith has since been restored and is stronger now than it has ever been.”