Hoover resident to participate in Real Men Wear Pink campaign

The American Cancer Society will be celebrating February and Valentine’s Day with its Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser.

Real Men Wear Pink participants commit to wearing pink clothing throughout the month and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer research and awareness efforts. The top fundraiser is named Pink Man of the Year.

This year’s theme for the campaign is Cupid’s Got Nothing On Us. The last Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised about $137,000.

Learn more about the campaign and donate to a participant’s fundraising efforts at cancer.org/involved/fundraise/real-men-wear-pink.html.

Submitted by American Cancer Society South Region