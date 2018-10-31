Hoover resident presented 2018 outstanding engineer award

× Expand Submitted by American Cast Iron Pipe Company Charles Marsh, a Hoover resident, received the 2018 Outstanding Young Auburn Engineer Award from Auburn University’s College of Engineering.

American SpiralWeld Pipe Territory Manager Charles Marsh, a Hoover resident, received the 2018 Outstanding Young Auburn Engineer Award from Auburn University’s College of Engineering on Sept. 28. The award, presented annually by the school, recognizes graduates under 40 for exceptional professional and technical achievements.

Marsh was nominated by colleagues from around the country based on his skill, integrity and professionalism. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn in 2001 and a master’s of business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2011. He joined American Cast Iron Pipe Company in 2002 as project specialist, was promoted to sales engineer in 2006 and was named territory manager in 2014.

Marsh is a member of the American Water Works Association and the American Society of Civil Engineers and previously served on Auburn Engineering’s Young Alumni Council. He currently serves on Auburn University’s Civil Engineering Alumni Advisory Board.

