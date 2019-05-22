Hoover resident named National Merit Scholar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill Spero Lucy Spero.

Lucy Spero, a 2015 graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School and 2019 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School has been named a 2019 National Merit Scholar.

She is one of only 33 high school seniors in Alabama and 2,500 across the United States to be awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the National Merit Scholar Corporation. Prior to being named a Finalist and then a Scholar, she was the John Carroll’s first National Merit semi-finalist since 2017.

Spero is a three-year captain and four-year varsity letterman in both indoor and outdoor track and field, as well as a two-time state medalist. She plans to pursue a career in anesthesiology and will attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall, where she will major in biomedical engineering and be on the Carnegie Mellon University track and field team. She is the daughter of Andy and Jill Spero of Hoover.

Submitted by Jill Spero