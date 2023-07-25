Hoover resident Kroeger named Professional of the Year at Alabama disability conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services Hoover resident Lori Kroeger, center, recently was honored as Professional of the Year at the Alabama 2023conference for the Association of People Supporting Employment First.

Hoover resident Lori Kroeger recently was honored as Professional of the Year at the Alabama annual conference for the Association of People Supporting Employment First, a group that advocates for inclusive employment and career advancement opportunities for people with disabilities.

Kroeger, who was a senior vocational evaluator with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services before retiring in June, said in a press release she was thrilled to be recognized by her peers.

“I was truly honored by the nomination from amazing professionals in the field of vocational rehabilitation that are like family to me and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside individuals with disabilities, hopefully making a positive impact in their lives,” Kroeger said.

“It was a double honor receiving this award from AL-APSE which has always been my favorite conference to attend because of their celebration of people with disabilities, their families and the professionals that support them,” she said.

People who nominated Kroeger for the award described her as consistently reliable, supportive, encouraging and ready to help whenever needed.

Kroeger, who is known for creatively solving challenges and being willing to share her experience with others, was said to have been a teacher to interns, coworkers and other professionals in the rehabilitation field. She often gave outstanding presentations about vocational evaluations that were well-received at university classes and conferences, according to the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.

During her 26 years at ADRS, Kroeger developed and implemented a widely respected vocational program to better serve individuals with low vision and blindness. To do so, she pursued specialized post-graduate education in Mississippi.

She quickly and enthusiastically exercised effective testing methods, technology and strategies to deliver competent vocational evaluations, the department said.

Kroeger received requests from across the state for her evaluation services, earning countless accolades for her vocational evaluation program for the blind and visually impaired.

One nominee said “Lori Kroeger made a huge impact in this field and has helped hundreds of job seekers reach their maximum potential. She is a role model for those in the field of disability services. She goes above and beyond her job requirements, and she often works after hours

and weekends to get the job done at the highest level of quality.”