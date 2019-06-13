Hoover resident earns $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alfa Foundation. Alfa Foundation Scholarship recipient Collin Dorrill.

A Hoover college student got a little tuition relief for the 2019-20 school year through a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.

Collin Dorrill was among the selected recipients for the scholarship. Dorrill graduated from Briarwood Christian School and is a freshman studying agricultural economics at Auburn University.

The scholarship program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects 100 recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. There were six recipients from Jefferson County and four from Shelby County.

“This year’s scholarship recipients prove the future is bright for Alabama,” said Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “I’m excited that we can help these students reach their goals by covering a portion of the cost of their education.”

The 100 students hail from 45 Alabama counties and are seeking degrees at 20 institutions of higher learning in the state. Scholarships may be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies.

Over six years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $550,000 in scholarships to students from 64 counties studying at 35 different Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.

Submitted by the Alfa Foundation.