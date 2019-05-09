Hoover resident appointed to VP position

× Expand Submitted by Randy Guarneri Randy Guarneri.

Randy Guarneri, CFE, CFI has been appointed vice president of loss prevention with Fresh Value Supermarkets, based in Alabama.

Guarneri, a Hoover resident, will report directly to the CEO in his new position. During his 24 years in asset protection/loss prevention, he has held various loss prevention and investigative positions for Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Family Dollar and EZPAWN. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from College of Charleston, with a specialized minor in criminal justice.

