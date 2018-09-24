Hoover Public Library offers ‘Nightmare Before Halloween’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library. The Hoover Public Library is having a “Nightmare Before Halloween” event on Oct. 26 for children of all ages.

Kids who want to get an early start on Halloween will have a chance at the Hoover Public Library on Oct. 26 as the library hosts a “Nightmare Before Halloween” event.

Children are invited to come to the library dressed in costume for games, crafts and snacks between 7 and 9 p.m.

Several areas of the library will be decorated with themes from movies directed by Tim Burton, such as “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” said Jeremy Davis, coordinator of the library children’s department.

Library personnel will be decked out in costumes related to the movies, Davis said. “When you go into that area, you’ll get the feeling of being in that world,” he said

It will have a spooky flavor, but not too spooky for the younger children, Davis said.

Kids are encouraged to wear whatever costumes they want, but costumes are not required for admission. Regular library hours will end at 6 p.m. that night, and doors will reopen at 7 p.m. for the special event.

Five days later, on Halloween itself, children are invited to dress up again and come trick-or-treating at the library between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Library personnel typically give out candy at 15 to 20 stations spread throughout the building, which is at 200 Municipal Drive between the Hoover Municipal Center and Hoover Senior Center.

For more information, call the library’s children’s department at 444-7830.