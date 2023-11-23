Hoover Library Theatre welcomes Celtic Angels Christmas show

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre. The Celtic Angels.

The Hoover Library Theatre next week welcomes the Celtic Angels Christmas show to its stage on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The two 7 p.m. shows will include Irish step dancing by the Celtic Knight Dancers directed by Sarah Costello of Belfast and Dublin native Louise Barry; vocals of traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes by Barry, Searlait Ni Caiside, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth and Katie Sweeney; and a live band.

The musical arranger is Peter Sheridan of Cavan and Celtic Thunder.

Tickets for each performance were $35 plus a $3 processing fee. Both performances are sold out, but occasionally tickets are returned and are available for resale. To inquire, call the Hoover Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.