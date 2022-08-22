Hoover Library Theatre 2022-23 season tickets go on sale this week

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Public Library, Jason Quigley, Andrew Whitton and Trevor Traynor. Acts coming to the Hoover Library Theatre for the 2022-23 season include, top row from left, the Del McCoury Band, The Manhattan Transfer and The Abrams, and, bottom row from left, Flamenco Vivo, The Kingdom Choir and Miko Marks.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Hoover Library Theatre season are slated to go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 23, for returning season ticket holders and Thursday, Aug. 25, for new people who want full-season tickets.

Tickets for individual shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 26.

This year’s lineup includes at least three shows that really are “too big” for the 250-seat venue, said Matina Johnson, fine arts director for the library.

One is the Del McCoury Band, headlined by the two-time Grammy Award-winning bluegrass icon himself. A second is The Manhattan Transfer, which has won 10 Grammy Awards for pop and jazz, and the third is a “Santa’s Circus” production with acrobatic stunts most people wouldn’t expect to see on a 17-foot-high stage, Johnson said.

Here's the complete lineup for the 2022-23 season:

Sept. 22-23 — The Abrams (bluegrass)

Oct. 20-21 — Vitaly Beckman’s “An Evening of Wonders” (illusionist)

Nov. 3-4 — Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record” (comedian)

Nov. 13 — Del McCoury Band (bluegrass)

Dec. 1-2 — Santa’s Circus

Jan. 8 — The Manhattan Transfer (jazz and pop)

Feb. 13 — Miko Marks (country, blues, soul and roots)

March 16-17 — The Kingdom Choir (gospel)

April 20-21 — Flamenco Vivo (dance)

Go here to read more about each of the acts coming to the Library Theatre.

The cost is $32 per show, plus a $3 processing fee, for a total of $35 per show. The full season costs $315 (or $280 for those who already have tickets for The Kingdom Choir, which originally was scheduled to perform in April 2020).

Tickets can be obtained at the Hoover Library Theatre website.