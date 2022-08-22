Hoover Library Theatre 2022-23 season tickets go on sale this week

Tickets for the 2022-23 Hoover Library Theatre season are slated to go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 23, for returning season ticket holders and Thursday, Aug. 25, for new people who want full-season tickets.

Tickets for individual shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 26.

This year’s lineup includes at least three shows that really are “too big” for the 250-seat venue, said Matina Johnson, fine arts director for the library.

One is the Del McCoury Band, headlined by the two-time Grammy Award-winning bluegrass icon himself. A second is The Manhattan Transfer, which has won 10 Grammy Awards for pop and jazz, and the third is a “Santa’s Circus” production with acrobatic stunts most people wouldn’t expect to see on a 17-foot-high stage, Johnson said.

Here's the complete lineup for the 2022-23 season:

  • Sept. 22-23 — The Abrams (bluegrass)
  • Oct. 20-21 — Vitaly Beckman’s “An Evening of Wonders” (illusionist)
  • Nov. 3-4 — Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record” (comedian)
  • Nov. 13 — Del McCoury Band (bluegrass)
  • Dec. 1-2 — Santa’s Circus
  • Jan. 8 — The Manhattan Transfer (jazz and pop)
  • Feb. 13 — Miko Marks (country, blues, soul and roots)
  • March 16-17 — The Kingdom Choir (gospel)
  • April 20-21 — Flamenco Vivo (dance)

Go here to read more about each of the acts coming to the Library Theatre.

The cost is $32 per show, plus a $3 processing fee, for a total of $35 per show. The full season costs $315 (or $280 for those who already have tickets for The Kingdom Choir, which originally was scheduled to perform in April 2020).

Tickets can be obtained at the Hoover Library Theatre website.