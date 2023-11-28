Hoover launches into 2023 Christmas season with tree lighting

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Funmi Dada and her sister, Grace Dada, pose for a photo with the city of Hoover's official Christmas tree during a tree lighting ceremony at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Gwin Elementary School fourth grader Jesse Humphryes, who underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year, helps Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato flip the switch to turn on the lights on the city of Hoover's official Christmas tree during a tree lighting ceremony at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Hundreds of people showed up at Hoover City Hall Tuesday night for the city of Hoover’s 2023 Christmas tree lighting, with brisk temperatures, hot chocolate and sprays of artificial snow helping make it feel more like the Christmas season.

Gwin Elementary School fourth grader Jesse Humphryes, who underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year, helped Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato flip the switch to turn on the lights on the giant tree between the City Hall parking lot and U.S. 31.

The choir from Shades Mountain Elementary School shared several holiday songs, and the Shades of Blue jazz ensemble from Spain Park High School helped entertain the crowd as well.

Chris Peters, pastor at Cross Creek Church, led a prayer, and Will Lochamy, a Hoover resident who is co-host of “The Morning Blend” show on Birmingham Mountain Radio, served as master of ceremonies.

Lots of people gathered around the city’s official Christmas tree for photos. Also, Santa Claus showed up in a Hoover fire truck escorted by Hoover police motorcycles and made his way to the Hoover Public Library for photos with children and families. Children also had a chance to write down their Christmas wishes on a piece of paper and put it in a box for Santa to take with him.

The Hoover Beautification Board handed out snacks for anyone who wanted them.