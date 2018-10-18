Hoover Kiwanis donate to Oak Mountain Ministries

Submitted by William Hart, Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club
Members of the Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club recently fundraised to donate $500 worth of peanut butter to Oak Mountain Missions Ministries.
The mission offers food, clothing, home items and some financial assistance to people in need from a variety of situations, including homelessness and domestic violence. Oak Mountain Ministries served clients more than 6,000 times in 2017.
