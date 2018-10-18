Hoover Kiwanis donate to Oak Mountain Ministries

by

Members of the Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club recently fundraised to donate $500 worth of peanut butter to Oak Mountain Missions Ministries.

The mission offers food, clothing, home items and some financial assistance to people in need from a variety of situations, including homelessness and domestic violence. Oak Mountain Ministries served clients more than 6,000 times in 2017.

Submitted by William Hart, Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club

Tags

by

Comments (1)

Comment Feed

HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES

Hello everyone I want to appreciate the great work of Dr. Ehoh , I have been diagnose of herpes simplex virus for years,I’ve lost all hope and that there is no cure and I have been taken medicine to sustain myself till I got to know about Dr. Eboh through a friend who he cured of Hiv. I contacted him and he sent me his herbal remedy which I took as he directed me to do for some days and I went to the hospital after consuming his Herbal medicine and I was confirmed Herpes Negative after years of pains and suffering , it is indeed a miracle,Dr.Eboh holycurecenter@gmail.com is a great man, I have heard so much about how he has help lot of people, if you have any issue you can contact him for help.via: holycurecenter@gmail.com or add him on whatsapp +19712206086.you can contact me for more information via: holycurecenter@gmail.com His Website https://holycurecenter.wordpress.com

Synder 1 hour ago