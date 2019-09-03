Hoover Girl Scouts take part in 2019 Leadership Summit

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Girl Scout Leadership Summit 2 Astronaut and Girl Scout alumnae Jan Davis speaks to more than 600 Girl Scouts and volunteers at the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit at Samford University’s Wright Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Girl Scout Leadership Summit 1 Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington speaks to more than 600 Girl Scouts and volunteers at Samford University’s Wright Center at the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Girl Scout Leadership Summit 3 More than 600 Girl Scouts and volunteers attended the “Hall of Experiences” featuring more than 20 hands-on exhibits at the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit at Samford University’s Wright Center on Saturday, Aug. 10. 2019. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Girl Scout Leadership Summit 5 John Scalici, founder of Get Rhythm Programs, hosted a drum circle session called “the Rhythm of Leadership" for Girl Scouts at the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit at Samford University on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Girl Scout Leadership Summit 6 Members of the G.I.R.L. Squad, the media team for the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, pose for a photo with astronaut and Girl Scout alumnae Jan Davis during the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit at Samford University of Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Girl Scout Leadership Summit 4 Dr. Esther Udoji, a radiologist from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, talks with Girl Scouts about her job during a speed mentoring session at the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit at Samford University on Saturday, Aug. 10 2019. Prev Next

Nineteen Girl Scouts from Hoover joined 341other Girl Scouts from across Alabama at the 2019 G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit at Samford University on Aug. 10.

The event, hosted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, gave girls in grades 4-12 the opportunity to learn about advocacy, financial literacy and career mentorship. Girl Scouts from across the council’s 36 counties helped plan and lead the event.

Astronaut Jan Davis and Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington were the keynote speakers.

Davis has spent more than 670 hours in space as a mission specialist over three space shuttle flights. A Girl Scout alumnae from Huntsville, she was also the first astronaut to take Girl Scout Cookies into space.

“Something that is worthwhile doing takes a lot of hard work,” Davis said.

She encouraged girls to become part of NASA’s Artemis program, which will send the next man, and first woman, to the moon.

Kate James, a sixth-grader from Berry Middle School and a member of Girl Scout Troop 31269, was chairwoman of the marketing committee of the G.I.R.L. Squad, which helped plan the event.

“I still can’t believe I got to meet a real-life astronaut who grew up as a Girl Scout not far from me,” James said.

Pennington spoke about the value of determination and persistence when going after a goal. She beat 46 other candidates to become Miss Alabama and was the first African-American to be crowned Miss University of Alabama.

“I love to say I’ve never had failures,” Pennington said. “It’s always been lessons learned. You’re successful when you go through a life experience and you learn something.”

Pennington also highlighted the similarities between Girl Scouts and the Miss America organization, like an emphasis on healthy living, community service, life skills, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and the outdoors.

Momentum, a women’s leadership program in Alabama, hosted a speed mentoring session with women from various fields, including a journalist, a lawyer, a radiologist, an engineer and an activist. Girls asked questions about the women’s jobs and how to pursue their career dreams.

Girls also had a chance to: join in a drumming circle; learn about credit, purchasing cars and financing college in financial literacy sessions hosted by Wells Fargo; and learn about advocacy in sessions about animals, women’s suffrage, Alabama history, environmental protection and more.

They also took part in a Hall of Experiences with more than 20 community partner organizations such as Seven Pines Survival, Tigers for Tomorrow, High Point Climbing and Fitness, and the Society of Women Engineers.

As community service, the Girl Scouts brought pet food and supply donations for the Shelby Humane Society. Girls also were able to vote for an organization to receive a donation on behalf of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama. They chose the Cahaba River Society. The girls voted by contributing recyclable materials that went to an Alabama environmental nonprofit.

The presenting sponsor for the G.I.R.L. Leadership Summit was Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Other partners were Wells Fargo, Samford University, Vulcan Materials Co. and Publix Super Market Charities.

Girls and adult volunteers interested in being a part of a Girl Scout troop can go to girlscoutsnca.org/join or call 800-734-4541.

Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.